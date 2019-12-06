Have a Very Merry Wolfgang Christmas

If a Christmas concert complete with orchestra and chorus is your idea of a great way to get in the holiday spirit…good news!

Mary is here with how you can catch not one — but two — free concerts!

It’s going to be a very Wolfgang Christmas!





The selections for this season’s concert are definitely going to get you in the holiday spirit/

Hear “Mary Did You Know”, the African Bell selection and more at one of two free concerts presented by Wolfgang Orchestra and Chorus.

The first is Saturday, December 14th at the LDS church on Covert Avenue in Evansville.

The second is the next day at First UMC Wesley Hall in Mount Vernon.

Both are free and perfect for holiday lovers of all ages.

