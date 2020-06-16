Mercury Climbs as Rain Draws Nearer

Tuesday was just another day in paradise, but how long will the Tri-State stay paradisiacal? (It’s a word; trust me, I looked it up) Well in short, not as long as we all would like. As for tonight, temperatures will again dwindle into the upper 50s and low 60s under crystal clear skies, setting us up for yet another comfortable start to the day. However, the mercury is once again expected to climb slightly higher Wednesday afternoon; after seeing a high of just 79° this past Sunday, we hit 81° Monday, 82° on Tuesday and tomorrow, well we’ll hit 84°.

By Thursday, afternoon highs will creep up toward 85° and it’s possible some of us could see a stray shower or two that afternoon as a low centralized over the Virginias destabilizes the atmosphere above the Tri-State. That being said, it’s likely that the majority of the region will remain dry come Thursday. A better chance for rain and unfortunately, heat, will return to the region beginning this weekend. While we’ll kick off the weekend ahead under clear conditions Friday, temperatures that afternoon could reach the 90° mark area-wide.

The summer season officially kicks off Saturday afternoon and I’ll be honest, it’s going to feel like it. While producing scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday evening, a cold front stalling out to our northwest will supply the Tri-State with little reprieve from the heat; Evansville is expected to reach 92° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. Worse yet, it looks as though Father’s Day will be at an even greater risk for shower and thunderstorm activity.

Try to enjoy paradise while it lasts.

