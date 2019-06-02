Meningitis B Vaccination Required at 6 Universities in Indiana

Incoming students in the Hoosier State will now be required to be vaccinated against Meningitis B. The University of Evansville, Butler, Earlham, Marian, Valparaiso, and St. Mary of the Woods have added the vaccination requirements.

These universities are joining Ball State, Indiana State, Purdue, The University of Indianapolis, and Rose Hulman in requiring a Meningitis B vaccination.

There have reportedly been 11 confirmed cases of Meningitis b at universities across the country during the 2018 – 2019 school year.

