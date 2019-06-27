Men Wanted for Car Break-Ins

A quiet neighborhood in the tri-state has become the latest victim of thefts.

A number of unlocked cars were broken into in Kenosha Hills, a subdivision in Newburgh.

In an exclusive security video you will only see on 44News, authorities say these two men are likely the ones responsible.

“It’s pretty brazen so I don’t think it’s their first time,” says Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder.

The thieves stole a wallet, shoes, and even took off with a car, leaving it around the corner with the keys in the ignition.

One of the men shattered a car window to get to a wallet. He shattered the window by shooting the car twice with a handgun. This shocked the neighborhood.

“It’s not something you expect to hear at 4:30 in the morning,” says one neighbor. “I don’t know what a gun sounds like so we just went to bed we disregarded it.”

It also shocked law enforcement.

“A lot of times they use a BB gun, different things like that to shoot out car windows, much quieter,” says Sheriff Wilder. “So to actually use an actual handgun is really strange just for the noise it would put off to wake people up.”

This made for a chilling discovery for one teen and her family.

Now authorities are urging everyone to lock their cars and keep any valuables inside.

“Once again what they are doing, they are going after a crime of opportunity. They see the wallet, that’s what they were getting there. The car they stole, the keys were left in it, in the driveway unlocked,” says Sheriff Wilder.

Comments

comments