Men Accused of Burning Woman’s Body Appear in Court

The two men accused of burning a woman’s body and dumping the remains in Warrick County appear in court for the first time. Anthony Wolfe II has been charged with murder in connection to Valarie Ruark’s death.

Meantime, Brian Baumgartner was charged with aiding and inducing murder.

Ruark’s burned body was found on Seven Hills Road last month in Warrick County.

The Warrick County Sheriff says more charges could be filed against the two men as more information becomes available.

Baumgartner will be back in court on June 10th while Wolfe is due back in court on June 24th.

