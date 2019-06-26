Memory of Girl Scout Tragically Killed Lives On

Isabelle Meyer was hiking with a group when a tree limb came crashing down on them. Even though she did not survive, her memory lives on.

“We like to think every child has a bright future and an opportunity to be what they want to be and grow,” says Mike Steffe, Tri-County YMCA Executive Director. “To see that taken away, it’s pretty sad.”

Isabelle Meyer was only 11-years-old when she died in St. Vincent Hospital on Monday. Isabelle and her sisters spent many days, over the past three years, at her local YMCA.

“Grandma would bring the girls in over here and they were always happy go lucky and having a good time,” says Steffe.

After school mentors and counselors got to know Meyer well over the years. A YMCA after-school coordinator tells 44News her happiness was contagious.

“When she smiled she just took everything around you that was going wrong, you know, all of that would go away,” says Jami Ferguson.

Ferguson says this precious little girl was always putting the needs of others before her own.

“Not only was she involved in the Girl Scouts, but she was very involved in her church and bible study and I think she was put on the earth to help others and make a difference,” says Ferguson.

Now the Tri-County Family YMCA is raising money to help with Isabell Meyer’s funeral expenses or anything else her family needs. You can find the GoFundMe link here.

“Whatever money we can raise is great, but we just want to be there to support the family,” says Steffe.

