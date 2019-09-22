Memorial Walk Honors Young Gymnast

A Tri-State community is coming together to remember the life of a young gymnast.

“She was like our little sunshine in the gym.”

It was an emotional day for family and friends of Jaylee Stone.

“It makes me wonder if she really did just all she needed to do in her short years if she really had this effect on people in such a short time,” says Emily Stone, Jaylee’s mother.

The nine-year-old gymnast died in a car accident in 2017.

On Sunday, those who knew Jaylee came together to honor her life.

“She wasn’t scared to do anything. She was the bravest and most talented girl I’ve ever met,” says a friend of Jaylee.

Her family and friends say she was known to have a passion for gymnastics.

“The most dedicated little gymnast,” says Stone. “Nine-years-old and she would go to the gym 15 hours a week and would beg me to take her more.”

In Jaylee’s honor, her family decided to help other young gymnasts.

Still in the beginning stage, they set up the Stone Scholar Gymnastics Fund.

“It helps her memory to live on,” says Stone. “For me to give this money to a kid that maybe would get to do gymnastics anyway, but maybe this will help their family out in other ways and they’ll get to do different things because we relieved this burden for them.”

Everyone was invited to walk one mile in honor of Stone.

“It’s just a chance to celebrate her life and all the great things and the great impact she had on all of us,” says a friend of Jaylee. “The fact that we get together and remember how happy she was and made everyone else is just a really good time. And we get to honor her and all she did for us.”

And through the scholarship, Jaylee will continue to be in the hearts and minds of so many.

“I would just tell her that I’m proud of her and that I miss her and that I love her,” says Stone.

Several area gyms also participated in Sundays event.

This was the second year for the walk and all proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund.

