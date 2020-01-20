Memorial Services Set for USI Founding President, Dr. David Rice

Memorial services are set for USI founding president, Dr. David Rice.

A public visitation ceremony will be held Friday, January 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Carter Hall on USI campus.

A prayer vigil will held that same day at 5 p.m. Family and friends will share memories of Dr. Rice.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Carter Hall with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

Visitation will also be held for Dr. Rice at 4 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Machledt and Servies Funeral Home

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Machledt and Servies Funeral Home.

