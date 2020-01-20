Memorial Services Set for Girl Killed in Tree Accident

Less than a minute

Memorial services have been arranged for a Warrick County girl killed by a falling tree.

Elliana Jean Cobb, 6, of Boonville, Indiana passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana and again on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Funeral services will be following the visitation on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Koehler Funeral Home.

The final resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Boonville.

Memorial contributions may be made here.

