Memorial Service for Sen. Birch Bayh Set for May

Memorial services for Indiana’s former U.S. Senator and House Speaker Birch Bayh have been set for noon on Wednesday, May 1st. The service will be held at the South Atrium of the Statehouse and will honor his life and career.

Sen. Bayh died Thursday, March 15th at the age of 91. Bayh was a farmer and state legislator before winning his first Senate term in 1962. He would later write the landmark federal Title IX law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports.

Sen. Bayh died surrounded by his family at his home in Easton, Maryland.

Former Governor and U.S. Senator Evan Bayh and Indianapolis attorney Christopher Bayh will eulogize their father. Former First Lady Susan Bayh will attend, as will their sons Beau and Nick. Katherine “Kitty” Bayh, the widow of Senator Birch Bayh, will read a poem written by her husband.

