Memorial and Funeral Services Set for Mason Bogard

Memorial services have been arranged for the Evansville teen who died while attempting a social media challenge.

Fifteen-year-old Mason James Bogard passed away Saturday, May 4th at Deaconess Hospital Midtown Campus. According to his mother, Joann Bogard, he died as a result of the choking challenge, a viral social media game that requires a person to choke themselves to the point of almost passing out and then stopping supposedly creating a type of high.

The game critically injured Bogard forcing him to be hospitalized.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin Street. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following:

The Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057

The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517

The Indiana Donor Network, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222

His obituary reads:

Mason James Bogard, age 15, of Evansville, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital Midtown Campus. Mason was born January 23, 2004 in South Bend, IN. Mason lived his life to the fullest everyday and never met a stranger. He was wise beyond his fifteen years and a very kind, giving young man. Mason dearly loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, backyard campfires, spending time with his family and creating something unique and special in the kitchen. He was very patriotic; respectful of veterans and never missed a chance to thank them for their service. Surviving Mason are his parents, Steve and Joann (Jackson) Bogard; one sister, Taylor Dawn Bogard of Evansville; one brother, Shane Steven Bogard of Seymour, IN; his grandmothers, Rosie Bogard of Evansville and Sharon (John) Bott of Mt. Vernon, IN; two aunts, Lora (Chris Goergen) Biggs and Bobbi (Mark) Bottomley; two uncles, Scott (Lynn Morris) Bogard and Joe (Cheri) Jackson; godparents, Estil and Janis Anderson, many cousins and his faithful sidekick and constant companion, his dog, Scooby. Mason was preceded in death by grandfathers, Stan “Pops” Bogard and Bill Jackson and by a cousin, Allie Wilhite.

Previous story:

Teen’s Tragic Death Gives Life to Others

Evansville Teen Dies After Playing Viral ‘Choking Game’

Comments

comments