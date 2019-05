A memorial has been put on Taylor Ave to remember the life of 28-year-old Diamond Sheppard-Rankin.

Rankin was found stabbed to death on Thursday night. Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The suspects, Fitolay Demesmin and Kalei Obasa, are being charged with murder and assisting a criminal.

Demesmin was reportedly sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1998 for reckless driving that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old.

Comments

comments