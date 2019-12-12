Members of Kentucky Board of Education Filed Emergency Relief With Court of Appeals

A day after a Kentucky judge denied members of the Kentucky Board of Education injunction relief, a new Emergency Relief injunction has been filed in the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

The Kentucky Board of Education members Gary Houchens, Milton Seymore, Ben Cundiff, Tracey Cusick, Kathy Gornik, Hal Heiner, Alesa Johnson, Joe Papalia, Laura Timberlake, and Richard Gimmel filed Thursday morning to the Franklin Circuit Court’s order that was handed down Wednesday evening. This Emergency Relief is to prevent Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor and Secretary of Education Jacqueline Coleman from disbanding the current board of education and replace them will all new members. The Board of Education is schedule to meet at 9AM central Thursday morning.

KBE members will be filing an emergency appeal seeking to have Governor Beshear’s order set aside. If the governor’s action is allowed to stand, the he is not only rejecting the intent of the law, but he’s also turning his back on clearly established practice and on his own campaign promises of a new tone of civility and unity in Frankfort. Kentucky Board of Education Member Rich Gimmel

The last second stand by the current members come as discussion will take place Thursday morning to dismiss the current Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis. The board is set to enter into executive session to discuss the matter.

