Meijer Presents All American Fourth of July Celebration

The City of Owensboro is inviting the public to downtown Owensboro’s Riverfront to celebrate our nation at the All-American Fourth of July presented by Meijer on Thursday.

The annual celebration will include food vendors, live music, and family fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Local musician Hayley Payne will take the McConnell Plaza stage beginning at 5 p.m., followed by The Downtown Band from 7 p.m.-10: p.m.

The Owensboro Convention Center will again be hosting 4th Fest presented by Kentucky Legend in the exhibit hall from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. 4th Fest will include interactive games, activities, and food for the whole family. There are also opportunities to reserve a seat or an entire table with a buffet dinner in prime view of the fireworks on the terrace.

Purchase your reserved seating tickets at Owensboro Tickets.

A fireworks display will kick off at 9:15 p.m. with some of your favorite patriotic music.

