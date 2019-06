An estimated $475 million is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot. No tickets matched all six numbers in the Friday, May 31st Mega Millions drawing. The numbers from that drawing are 7-8-26-65-67 and the Megaball number is 4.

The sales cut-off for Mega Millions is at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday night.

This is the seventh largest jackpot in game history.

Click here to download the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

