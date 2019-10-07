Meet the Nominees for Disney Volunteer Family of the Year

Disney and Point of Light are teaming up to find the first-ever volunteer family of the year. Those winners will get a week-long Disney dream vacation and one Tri-State family is among the finalists.

This family is one you’ll probably recognize because of their work with Keep Evansville Beautiful and their dogs Evie and Vandy.

But this contest isn’t just about a trip to Disney the winner’s non-profit will also get $10,000.

Susan Harp says, “The dogs are a big part of what we do because the dogs can leave pawprints on people’s hearts that we don’t even begin touch.”

Keep Evansville Beautiful director Julie Welch nominated the Harp family for this contest in June now they’ve made it to the top 30 out of thousands of applicants.

“Well, I get a little bit embarrassed when people do stuff like that, but I do realize that we have made an impact on the community,” says Harp.

The Harp family is a huge part of Keep Evansville Beautiful picking up trash in the community and promoting anti-litter in schools across the area.

For Evie and Vandy volunteering is in their name. “Evie’s been doing this for 12 and a half years. Her name stands for ‘Every Volunteer is Essential’. But Vandy’s name stands for ‘Volunteers Are Needed Donate Yourself,” says Harp.

Now the entire Harp family including Evie and Vandy could be heading to Disney World for a week-long vacation but for them, it’s more about helping the community.

“Glad for Evansville to get the recognition because there’s so many great volunteers in Evansville and so many great volunteer opportunities for people in our community, and so we’re just glad to share that and hope that it will inspire others,” says Harp.

The top five families will be announced next week on national television and if the Harps are chosen. “We will let you know, we’ll put it on Facebook, we’ll send the message out because of that point we could use votes,” says Harp.

