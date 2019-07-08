Meet Singer/Songwriter Bobby Clark

If you’re a fan of live music, then you know that the Tri-State is bursting with talent!

From songwriters to sculptors, the area has so many artists that some of them might have escaped your attention.

Today we’re introducing you to a local musician who grew up in the belly of the heartland rock world, and has come to the attention of midwestern rock lovers nationally– and globally.





Growing up the son of a preacher in Boonville, Indiana, Bobby Clark’s life sounds like the lyrics to a midwestern rock song played at your local bar.

I grew up in the Church of the Nazarene, and I was the epitome of the minister’s kid…but you know I look back on it all and I’m so glad really that I got brought up in the church; it taught me a lot of good values, and that kind of thing.

Being surrounded by a family of Appalachian Gospel musicians, Bobby developed a love of the songs that tell a story.

Well, my grandma’s family, they all played Appalachian Gospel music, and all the brothers basically played anything that had strings on it.

And, you know, when I was a kid loved nothing more than when we’d get together at family reunions, and that kind of thing, and they’d break out their instruments and start playing.

I was just immediately drawn to this, even at 3 or 4 years old.

Grandma…we spent a lot of time together, me and my grandma did.

She started taking me to a lot of the High School musicals, and I very quickly learned to appreciate and love a story-song, man.

If a song’s not telling me something real, really life connected to me, I’m just not much interested in it.

This photograph is 1961 at my grandma’s house on Christmas Eve, alright? So I’ve got this little plastic Roy Rogers guitar, singing songs and banging on this guitar…

I said, ‘I’ll bet that was awful, wasn’t it?’

She goes, ‘Well, you know…it was a plastic guitar and you couldn’t sing very well, but we just clapped real loud and acted like you were good,’.

I looked at my mom, I said, ‘Man, people still do that!’

Clark’s catalog of over 200 songs includes one released on John Mellencamp’s 2017 “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies”.

Two years ago, my cousin John released a record called ‘Sad Clowns and Hillbillies’. Now, he’d had ‘Grandview’ in his vault for 20 something years!

So he contacted me and said, ‘Hey man, I’m gonna release this as the first single on the album,’ I was elated you know.

It’s something that, if you’ve worked all these years man, it’s um…quite a feeling, it really is.

I was just blown away with it.

Bobby says the stories he tells resonate because they’re all too common.

What it’s about is to relate to other people and their lives…I think people find comfort in that, I know I do.

When I hear Tom Petty sing something, I think, ‘Hey man, I’ve felt that way before,’. I find comfort in that!

And his newest cd “Circle” is so titled because, while he still wants to tell the tale of the common man, he’s returned to his Appalachian Gospel roots.

There are 2 songs on this record that I wrote, and the rest of them are old Gospel standards.

This is a nod to my grandma, and the music I heard in childhood, and also Gospel Radio…I listened to that a lot as a child, that’s what this record is about.

