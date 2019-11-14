Meet the March of Dimes Ambassador Family

The March of Dimes organization is getting ready for its annual Signature Chefs Auction.

The gathering is a chance for people to come together for a night of great food all in the name of supporting area mothers and their babies.

March of Dimes is on a mission to end premature births across the country including the Tri-State.

For Leslie and Adam Goth, they enjoy spending time with their four children.

Their youngest is 10-month-old Harper.

However for the Goths, their last pregnancy was more difficult than most.

Harper was born at 25 weeks three days and weighed one pound, ten ounces.

“Early on in my pregnancy I started to have complications,” says Leslie Goth, March of Dimes Ambassador Family. “I was kind of watched closely through my pregnancy and when I was just about 22 week, I ended up in the hospital.”

Babies are considered full term at 37 weeks so because Harper was premature, she was sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“She was given medicine to help her breathe and she was intubated for about a month until she came off that too to help her breathe,” says Goth.

Harper was born with a slight hole in her heart, but thanks to advancing technology, medical treatment researched, and funding through the March of Dimes, Harper was able to grow healthier and stronger by the day.

“She was given medicine which through research from The March of Dimes that medicine helped her to close that PDA and so then she was able to breathe a little better and she didn’t have to work as hard,” says Goth.

During her time in the NICU, the Goths say they were provided with information and help from doctors and nurses with what to expect in their journey.

“Just having that information, just to have that bit of education helped a little bit because we could look ahead at maybe the good things that were to come because in the beginning it wasn’t always so good,” says Goth.

Now the Goth family hopes to help other families experiencing what they went through.

“Harper is such a success story,” says Goth. “You know being born so early.”

And for little Harper, she continues to grow surrounded by constant love.

“She’s cute. Adorable. She’s awesome.”

This years Signature Chef’s Auction will be held at the Tropicana November 19th at 6 p.m.

For more information on March of Dimes, click here.

