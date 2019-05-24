Meet the King of the Coliseum

Known as “The King”, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler kicked off his career with battles ranging across the South and Midwest and one of his many, and frequent stops was to do battle here in Evansville at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

When he visited Secret Headquarters, the line to see him was snaked through the building and climbed down the wall outside.

Why is Evansville so enamored with this wrestler?

Jerry “The King” Lawler may be from Memphis, Tennessee, but he has strong ties to Evansville, Indiana.

Evansville, Indiana, very special to me for about 30 straight years Evansville was a weekly stop. Every Wednesday night, I came to Evansville, Indiana.

“The King” has battled in coliseums and arenas all over the world, but Evansville, and it’s wrestling fans have stuck with him.

It was just one of my favorite cities I always used to wrestle in.

Some great wrestling fans who have hung around all these years, I mean, guys that I saw at the matches 30 years ago have come here today to get reacquainted.

Since, at the time, he traveled to Evansville every week, he decided to capitalize on his time in the city by creating a few side hustles here.

I also owned a furniture store here! So, I really liked Evansville. We did all sorts of Promotions here.

I remember one year we sold fireworks here in the town, this has been a very special town to me, it’s always meant a lot.

Despite being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, and almost beating WWE Champion “The Miz” at age 61, his legendary feud with Andy Kaufman

is what he’s proudest of, saying that the rivalry changed the face of wrestling forever.

My feud with Andy Kaufman was probably the most memorable thing in my career because that was something that made News at a time when it was hard to get Wrestling known nationally.

I mean, it made News all over the world, and I think if you really look back on it, involving Andy Kaufman with wrestling was one of the first times that Hollywood became involved with wrestling, and you’ve seen what’s happened since.

With more championship belts under his belt than any other wrestler, his secrets to longevity in the sport are sobriety and a flat out refusal to quit.

I have been around a long time, I’d say…I’ve won 171 championships, more than any other wrestler in history, and part of that is I guess, I’ve never in my entire life, never had one sip of alcohol at all; no beer, wine, whiskey, not even a sip.

Never smoked, never drank, never did any kind of drugs, I was ‘straight-edge’ long before guys like CM Punk were even born.

And the other thing is…not stopping!

You know, there’s an old saying, ‘You don’t quit playing because you get old, you get old because you quit playing,’ so I’ve not stopped!

I’ve hung in there every week. I really wrestle still on a weekly basis! And I’m 69 years old…

So many people had fond memories of seeing “The King”, but did anyone remember the furniture store?

