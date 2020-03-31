CoronavirusIllinois
Medical Workers Needed to Help Combat Coronavirus in Illinois
Illinois is seeking additional health care staff to help combat the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Volunteers who are medically trained can visit IllinoisHelps.net to sign up. The volunteers may be asked to work in a hospital surge or alternative housing setting.
Non-medical professionals can sign up for other volunteer opportunities.
Related content:
Coronavirus Cases in Illinois Increase to 5,994; Death Toll Now at 99