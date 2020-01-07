Medical Run Increase Makes Impact on Volunteer Firefighters

2019 brought a major shift in duties for volunteer firefighters across Warrick County.

Calls like the one that brought Ohio Township first responders racing to a burning Oak Street home are now no longer the norm for the volunteer firefighters.

Cameron Wilson has spent ten years with the department, but he’s seen an explosion in the last year in Ohio Township’s medical runs.

“One to two runs is manageable, and then you go out to dinner with somebody, or you have plans made for that day, and you’re getting hammered with 7 or 8 runs,” Wilson explained. “You gotta stop what you’re doing, come here, get the truck out.”

Though anyone calling 911 will receive help from crew members, for the individual firefighters, it’s taking a toll on those willingly giving their time.

“We’re all volunteer. Some guys, if they have to be up at 4:00 in the morning to go to work–some of us travel to go to work–we may shut off our pagers at night, knowing we have to go to work the next day,” Wilson continued.

Volunteer firefighters are making over three times as many medical runs as they are for fire incidents: nearly 500 of them over the last year.

That’s a 125% increase over 2018’s numbers in medical calls alone.

While Ohio Township’s growth in population adds to the number of runs, the township’s trustee points to county-level changes as behind the increase.

“It was largely attributed to a new medical run protocol that the county EMS service and medical director instituted for all fire departments, requiring them to respond to 13 different types of medical calls that come into 911,” Ohio Township Trustee Chad Bennett said.

So while more people are getting help, the cost comes in the form of additional time and manpower needed, as well as financial.

“There’s also an equipment wear and tear issue. Maintenance. Actual dollars to run the trucks. Fuel. Soft good supplies,” Bennett listed.

The increase means a greater commitment impacting both recruitment and retention.

But for the brave men and women stepping up, what matters most to them is the reason they volunteer in the first place: making sure their friends and neighbors stay safe.

“When somebody calls 911, whether it’s a medical emergency, fire, car wreck, they’re having a bad day. To me, when we go out on that, my job is to make their lives as best as possible,” Wilson said.

Comments

comments