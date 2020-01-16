Medical Miracle After ICU Wedding

There’s new heartwarming information after a Tri-State couple got married in the ICU all because the bride’s father was dying. We’re happy to report there’s been a medical miracle through marriage, and the family is excited to share it.

We first brought you this story from the bride’s father’s bedside, but he’s no longer in hospice care. Instead, he’s recovering from cancer.

“We have to give all the glory to God on this one for sure,” says Jared Conville. “It’s been amazing to go from, ‘You guys need to say your goodbyes,’ to him doing as well as he’s been doing. It’s just been amazing.”

Shelby Schweikhart-Conville and Jared Conville were planning a fall wedding. Although, when doctors told the soon-to-be bride her father’s cancer was back and spreading to his lungs, she put her wedding plans aside so her dad, Steve Schweikhart, could attend.

“I’m glad we did it and I wouldn’t change it,” says Shelby.

One of the nurses, who’s known Shelby’s father for years, had a feeling his resiliency would prevail.

“Even though he was on what they were calling life support, his color looked good and she just had a feeling that he wasn’t going anywhere,” says Jared, Shelby’s husband. “Well, low and behold she was right. At least not right now anyway.”

After the emotional wedding, Steve was taken off life support and made it home to receive hospice care. No one wanted Shelby and her family to cling to false hope.

“They didn’t expect him to make it this long,” says Shelby.

To their surprise, Steve a comeback. The doctors decided to start another round of chemotherapy this week.

Steve is motivated to witness his daughter and son-in-law’s future. He’s also looking forward to cheering on the Colts this football season.

“Well I mean he knows that this is a miracle,” says Jared. “He’s in it to win it now for sure.”

For many other families affected by cancer, Steve’s story serves as a beacon of hope.

“I’ve never personally had cancer or anything, but both of my parents have,” says Shelby. “Neither one of them has ever given up. You just have to keep going.”

Shelby and her family want to thank everyone who’s lifted Steve up in prayer. The outpouring support has given them hope in more ways than one.

Comments

comments