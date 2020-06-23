McLean County Schools Looking at Multiple August Dates to Start School

McLean County Public Schools continue to look over their options for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a Facebook post by McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough, there are at least two dates that they are still considering in opening the school year.

One amended calendar has school starting on August 26th, which would match some of the surrounding districts. Another amended calendar is looking at August 19th.

Superintendent Burrough stated that during a school board meeting last week, they may have to look at setting up a later start date in order to match the regulations that will be in place.

It is expected on Wednesday that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will announce what some of those regulations will be for all Kentucky schools.

Burrough and the board agreed to take some more time before making a final decision on when school starts. But, they did announce that Fall Break will remain on October 5th through 9th. The break could be canceled if the school year ends up starting in September.

According to the Facebook post, any plan that McLean County Public Schools comes up with will have to be approved by the Green River District Health Department.

