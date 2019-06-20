Kentucky
McLean Co. Fiscal Court Awarded Over $500k for Road Repairs
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $506,467 in discretionary funds to McLean County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work along sections of three county roads.
The resurfaced roads will also benefit residents in surrounding counties who commute to Mclean for work and school.
The funds will be used to resurface the following roads:
- East Harmons Ferry Road (CR-1016) – a distance of 3.4 miles
- McGhee Chapel Road (CR-1328) – a distance of 3.7 miles
- Eubanks Road (CR-1018) – a distance of 1.57 miles
The McLean County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, with KYTC providing reimbursement.