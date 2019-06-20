McLean Co. Fiscal Court Awarded Over $500k for Road Repairs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $506,467 in discretionary funds to McLean County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work along sections of three county roads.

The resurfaced roads will also benefit residents in surrounding counties who commute to Mclean for work and school.

The funds will be used to resurface the following roads:

East Harmons Ferry Road (CR-1016) – a distance of 3.4 miles

McGhee Chapel Road (CR-1328) – a distance of 3.7 miles

Eubanks Road (CR-1018) – a distance of 1.57 miles

The McLean County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, with KYTC providing reimbursement.

