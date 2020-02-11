McLean Co. Dispatch: Active Fire at Meat Processing Business in Calhoun, Ky

McLean County Dispatch has confirmed an ongoing fire at a meat processing business in Calhoun, Kentucky.

Since around 7 a.m., fire crews had been working to extinguish flames at Beef & Bacon Custom Processing – a meat processing business located at 2887 McGee Chapel Road in Calhoun, Kentucky.

Crews successfully put out the fire around 8:30 a.m.

There was significant damage to the building, with one room being a total loss and smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

No injuries were reported at the site of the fire.

A 44News crew is currently en route to the location where the fire occurred.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we continue to update this developing story.

Comments

comments