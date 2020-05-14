McDonald’s Sets New Safety Measures for Reopening Restaurants

McDonald’s Corps. will be reopening restaurants to customers with new guidelines and conditions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All McDonald’s restaurants must implement new measures as well as follow state and local laws, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a press release Wednesday.

Customers will find workers in masks, gloves, seating blocked off to accommodate social distancing, and children’s play spaces closed. Other procedures include placing signs on floors and walls to encourage social distancing, marking available seats, providing masks to customers, and closing down drink stations.

Workers will also be required to wash their hands hourly. In addition, hand sanitizer stations have been installed in restaurants.

Restaurants closed in mid-March in response to the pandemic. Since then, the fast-food chain has been serving customers via drive-thru, takeout, and delivery options.

Despite these measures, officials have yet to announce when restaurants will open for in-person traffic. Stay with 44News for updates.

For information about guidelines and procedures, click here

