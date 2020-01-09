McDonald’s Offers Indiana Employees Up to $3,000 Towards Ivy Tech Tuition

McDonald’s has partnered with Ivy Tech to offer Indiana employees of the fast-food company up to $3,000 towards their Ivy Tech education.

The new statewide partnership announced Thursday will offer training for the future workforce that will be shared at more than 300 McDonald’s locations and 18 Ivy Tech campuses across the state of Indiana.

Through the McDonald’s “Archways to Opportunity” education assistance program, McDonald’s employees who have worked at least 15 hours per week for a period of at least 90 days are eligible to receive $2,500 each year in tuition assistance.

For McDonald’s managers, $3,000 per year in tuition assistance is available through the program.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says there are high demand jobs unfilled statewide that don’t require a four-year degree, and that the Archways to Opportunity program will help fill such jobs across Indiana.

You can find more information on Mcdonald’s Archways to Opportunity program on Ivy Tech’s website here.

