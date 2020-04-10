McDonald’s Offering Healthcare Workers Free Beverages

Starting April 10 through April 17, healthcare employees can receive a free drink from McDonald’s, according to a press release released by the company.

In the press release, any customer that shows a healthcare ID badge can receive one free medium Hot Drip or iced coffee, large sweet tea or large soft drink during each visit through the McDonald’s drive thru.

McDonald’s says this offer is an effort to thank local healthcare employees who are working around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments