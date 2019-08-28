McDonald’s Announces McDelivery Expansion in Markets Across the Country

Bah-da-da-da-dah…do you Love it?

If so, then you’ll really love this news…

McDonald’s customers in Evansville, Ind. will now have more options to enjoy World Famous Fries, Quarter Pounders and other menu favorites from the comfort of their homes or offices. Following a 200-restaurant pilot in Houston, Texas, McDelivery with DoorDash, the nation’s largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, is now expanding to thousands of McDonald’s restaurants across the country. McDelivery will now be available in more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.

‘At McDonald’s, we’re always working to enhance our customer’s experience and offer new levels of convenience for our customers to get their favorite McDonald’s menu items whenever and wherever they want by dining in our newly modernized restaurants, on-the-go through mobile order and pay, the drive-thru, or McDelivery,’ said Ryan Kramer, a local McDonald’s Franchisee and President of the MIKI co-op. ‘Since McDonald’s launched McDelivery in the U.S. in 2017, we have seen customers respond well to the convenience, and we can’t wait for our customers in Evansville, Ind. to also have the choice to use DoorDash.’

Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or on www.DoorDash.com. McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants.

‘Building on DoorDash and McDonald’s pilot in Houston, we are expanding to thousands of restaurants nationally, bringing McDelivery favorites to even more customers in the U.S.,’ said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. ‘With availability to over 80 percent of Americans in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash’s geographic coverage and commitment to excellence paired with McDonald’s scale has helped make this expansion possible.’

For a limited time between August 28 and September 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.

Hungry for a Big Mac now?

You can leave the car parked and still enjoy that 2 all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun goodness!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments