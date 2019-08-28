McDelivery Expands Into Evansville

A popular fast-food chain has announced a new service for Evansville and other locations.

McDonald’s, in partnership with DoorDash, brings “McDelivery” to the area, a service that delivers McDonald’s items to customers away from the restaurants.

Following a 200-restaurant pilot program in Houston, Texas, the service has now expanded to more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.

“Since McDonald’s launched McDelivery in the U.S. in 2017, ” said Ryan Kramer, a local McDonald’s Franchisee, “we have seen customers respond well to the convenience, and we can’t wait for our customers in Evansville to also have the choice to use DoorDash.”

Customers can place their orders through the DoorDash mobile app or their website.

