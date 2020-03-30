McCormick Place to Be Converted Into Care Facility to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Parts of the McCormick Place Convention Center will be converted into an Alternate Care Facility for COVID-19 patients, state officials announced Monday.

The Army Corps of Engineers said it will have 3,000 beds and that all three halls of the convention center will be used. Patients will be separated by the level of care they require.

“Based on science, data, and the guidance of health experts, our approach to fighting this virus is two-pronged: suppress the spread and increase hospital capacity to meet the need,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “A critical component of increasing our capacity is identifying and building out additional facilities across the state to support our existing hospitals and healthcare system. In partnership with the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army Corps we are planning to increase capacity, so we’re prepared to treat patients and save lives.”

As of Monday, Illinois has 5,056 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72 people have died after becoming ill.

The hospital is expected to be up and running by April 24.

Additionally, the State and City are working to create temporary bed capacity at MetroSouth Hospital in Blue Island and the State is working to temporarily create COVID-19 bed capacity at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

