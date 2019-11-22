McConnell Dodges Questions on Kentucky Coal

As Kentucky’s statewide campaigns for office wrap up, all eyes are on 2020, with national attention focused on Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race.

But it seems U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell is not concerned about any rivals.

And as 44News began asking Senator McConnell about his support for the state’s natural resources like coal, he turned away and ended the interview.

“All right, it’s good to see everybody,” the Senator said, stepping away from our cameras, and our questions.

With the Senator in Henderson to support the opening of a new wildlife refuge, we wanted to ask him for his reaction to recent criticism from his political opponents on his support for Kentucky’s other natural resources, like coal.

The senator is accused of supporting foreign coal shipping over Kentucky’s own industry.

But he didn’t want to answer questions on coal in a year where several Kentucky mines have shuttered operations and laid off workers.

McConnell immediately shut down the interview and walked away without a reaction to the claim, shielded by a staffer.

We pressed the Senator as well about his political future, and while he remained a little less tight lipped on whether he’s feeling pressure from Democratic opponents:

“Well, we’re gonna have a campaign, you know, in 2020 and I look forward to dealing with whoever the Democratic nominee is,” McConnell said.

He potentially faces an uphill battle, when not even the support of President Trump could keep the Governor’s Mansion in Republican hands.

Senator McConnell’s last major appearance in Henderson was back in July 2016. As for whether he’ll be back in Western Kentucky soon?

“I’m all over a lot of the time, and I’m sure I’ll be back,” Sen. McConnell said.

McConnell will face his Democratic challenger in November 2020, and he says, he’ll focus on the campaign closer to then.

