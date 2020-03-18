Mayor Winnecke Addresses Security Measures in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is offering an update and focus for the city as businesses face challenges and forced closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the things we asked to do, we asked the chamber of commerce to accumulate a group, a listing on their website of restaurants for example, that provide carryout or delivery,” says Mayor Winnecke “We’re asking people to make sure they understand what businesses can provide some level of service.”

The mayor also responded to those that might have doubts about the pandemic or those that think there’s been an overreaction by officials. “I’m privileged to work with the hospitals and health department on a daily basis,” says Winnecke. “We cannot over emphasis the importance of social distancing. The more we can keep people away from each other at a reasonable distance, the more we are able to slow the spread of the virus. That cannot be overemphasized. We know its inconvenient. We know many cases its dramatic, but it’s for a purpose and that’s in the interest of public health and that’s what we have to keep our eye on.”

The mayor is also making a plea on behalf of the Red Cross working to spur efforts health individuals to make a donation in the coming days.

You can make an appointment at RedCross.org or 1-800-Red-Cross.

