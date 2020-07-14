Mayor Outlines Mask Mandate Order

Ahead of tomorrow’s mask mandate going into effect, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke released a series of guidelines to spell it out.

The order requires masks inside public spaces, including transportation like buses.

It also includes schools when students can be spaced 6 feet apart.

You’ll also be required to wear one outside where social distancing is not an option, like while watching a baseball game.

The mayor continued to stress that this is something that requires cooperation to be effective.

The mandate does come with what the mayor called “common sense” exceptions–19 in all.

People under 6 years old won’t have to wear one.

The mask order goes into effect officially tomorrow morning at 12:01.

