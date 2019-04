Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason, to discuss the importance of events recent charitable events like Guns & Hoses, and the impact it has in supporting local charities in our community.

The Mayor also shared details about a very unique Traveling City Hall meeting to be held within Historic Bosse Field Wednesday, April 24th.

This as the Evansville Otters prepare for their 27th season of Frontier League Baseball.

