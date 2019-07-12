Matt Bevin Proposes Bill Prohibiting Sanctuary Cities in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is furthering his commitment to “serve those who serve us” by pushing legislation prohibiting sanctuary cities in Kentucky.

Bevin met with state lawmakers, members of the Lexington Fraternal Order of Police and Homeland Security officials to call for passage of legislation to ensure local law enforcement can effectively cooperate with federal agencies in combatting crime.

If passed, the proposed legislation would prohibit local governments from enacting “sanctuary” policies that prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

The proposed legislation:

Clarifies state law regarding “sanctuary” policies by providing a precise definition of what exactly a “sanctuary” policy is,

Prohibits “sanctuary” policies in Kentucky and encourages federal-state-local law enforcement collaboration, and

Grants the Commonwealth the authority to enforce these provisions.

At least 10 other states — Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas — have already enacted legislation prohibiting “sanctuary” policies.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, an additional 21 states, including Kentucky, have proposed legislation to outlaw “sanctuary” policies.

To read the proposed legislation, click here.

