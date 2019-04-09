Mater Dei Supermileage Team Qualifies for Drivers’ World Championship

About 1,000 competed in the Shell Eco-Marathon Americas Mileage Competition over the weekend at Sonoma Raceway. A total of 88 high school and college teams from across the nation including teams from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico competed in the competition.

Student teams custom built ultra-energy-efficient vehicles, in a variety of designs and energy types; all competing to see who can go the farthest using the least amount of energy.

Mater Dei High School came in third place breaking the United States UrbanConcept record in the Battery Electric category with a 68.2 miles per kilowatt-hour run.

The team qualifies for the Drivers’ World Championship Final and are now headed to London in July to compete against teams from Asia and Europe.

