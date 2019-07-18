Mater Dei Names Andy Morris New President

Mater Dei High School has named Evansville native Andy Morris as its new president.

Morris is an active member of St. Boniface Parish in Evansville and grew up in the former St. Agnes Parish. He has several family members who attended and graduated from Mater Dei.

Morris is a 2010 graduate of the University of Evansville with a B.S. in advertising and public relations, organizational communication; with business administration. He earned an MBA from Murray State University in 2012.

“I am very humbled to accept this ministry and calling from God to work with our parishes and community to build on the legacy of Mater Dei for a strong and bright future,” says Morris.

He will assume his duties at the end of July replacing Dr. Tad Dickel, who will be leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

