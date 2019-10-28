MasterChef Junior Live Coming to Evansville

Something tasty is heading your way!

Get tickets to this year’s newest hit stage show – MasterChef Junior Live!

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to Victory Theatre, April 2nd. Due to popular demand, this high-energy, interactive stage production is extending its debut tour to 40 new U.S markets in 2020 bringing the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike…LIVE on stage!

The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, Q&A sessions, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

Limited VIP Packages are available that include a premium seat, meet and greet experience, signed show poster, photos, and more. Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live! It’s a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

Get tickets today.

