MasterChef Challenge Pass or Fail?

MasterChef, the number one cooking show is back and with “the biggest steaks yet”!

Season 10 begins tonight on FOX with award winning chef and host Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aaron Sanchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich will turn up the heat on a new batch of hand picked home cooks who will bake, broil, and barbecue their way through the ultimate cooking challenge for a shot at the biggest MasterChef grand prize yet…$250,000!

To get us excited for tonight, they sent their iconic “Mystery Box” and challenged us to re-create one of Ramsay’s signature dishes.

I accepted the mission, the dish I was assigned being Pasta Puttanesca.

First of all, the only time I’d ever heard of Pasta Puttanesca was in a “Series of Unfortunate Events”…and a baby made it, so I figured I could too.

I was worried about how the anchovies would be received though, so I want this on the record, I had no control over the recipe.





You have to re-hydrate a chili before chopping very fine, while you’re waiting on that, cook the pasta until al dente.

Add a glug of olive oil to your pan, then fry the garlic, chili and anchovies until the anchovy starts to melt.

Then add the olives, capers and tomatoes and stir until the tomatoes collapse.

Toss the drained pasta in the sauce, and voila!

Pasta Puttanesca.

Don’t you LOVE the plating with edible flowers from Beautiful Edibles Grow?!

So, how was it?

All the taste testers like it, saying it was an “interesting” dish with lots of flavor.

Are you up for the challenge?

MasterChef season 10 airs right here on FOX, every Wednesday at 7 pm, and Thursday nights beginning June 20th.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

