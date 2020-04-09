MasterBrand Cabinets Ferdinand Facility Closes Until April 13 After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

One of the largest cabinet manufacturers in North America, Masterbrand, will be temporarily closing its Ferdinand location after learning that one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Masterbrand released the following statement:

On April 8, we were made aware that an employee working at the plant has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee was last present at our Ferdinand facility on March 31. We are ensuring that all associates who may have been in prolonged close contact with the individual will isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days. We have also decided to temporarily close the Ferdinand facility for additional cleaning and sanitation. We will resume normal operations on April 13.

Masterbrand is continuously monitoring developments in Indiana to make sure its workforce and their families are protected.

Comments

comments