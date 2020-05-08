Mass Testing Completed at GRCC; County Total Rises to 457
The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Friday, May 8 announced it has completed reconciliation of the mass testing reports from Green River Correctional Complex. Some results are still pending. This includes both the community numbers and GRCC:
Active Cases
- Community: 37
- GRCC: 333
Healing at Home
- Community: 33
- GRCC: 330
Recovered
- Community: 35
- GRCC: 45
Hospitalized
- Community: 4
- GRCC: 3
Deaths
- Community: 4
- GRCC: 2 and 1 undetermined
Totals
- Community: 76
- GRCC: 381 (353 inmates/28 staff)
Pandemic Total: 457
The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County. MCHD says additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Related content:
Health Dept.: 198 New Cases in Muhlenberg County
Muhlenberg County Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases