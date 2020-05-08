Mass Testing Completed at GRCC; County Total Rises to 457

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Friday, May 8 announced it has completed reconciliation of the mass testing reports from Green River Correctional Complex. Some results are still pending. This includes both the community numbers and GRCC:

Active Cases

Community: 37

GRCC: 333

Healing at Home

Community: 33

GRCC: 330

Recovered

Community: 35

GRCC: 45

Hospitalized

Community: 4

GRCC: 3

Deaths

Community: 4

GRCC: 2 and 1 undetermined

Totals

Community: 76

GRCC: 381 (353 inmates/28 staff)

Pandemic Total: 457

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County. MCHD says additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

Related content:

Health Dept.: 198 New Cases in Muhlenberg County

Muhlenberg County Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases

Comments

comments