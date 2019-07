Starting Monday, July 8th the westbound lane of Third Street and the sidewalk in front of the Masonic Building will be closed for roof repair on the Masonic building.

This closure is expected to last through July 10th, pending no delays or inclement weather.

A detour will be appropriately marked for this closure. Please use caution and attention while driving in this area.

For more information about the City of Owensboro, click here.

Comments

comments