Masks Available for Local Businesses

Hand sanitizer, masks, and even gloves are in high demand. Even though they can be hard to find, personal protective equipment is still necessary.

“Out in public we do ideally need to be wearing masks,” says Merritt Bates-Thomas with the Green River District Health Department. This will keep everyone’s germs contained when used correctly. “The masks need to fit well. They shouldn’t be gaping where they secure around our ears or our nose. The bridge of our nose in particular.”

This is vital to keep in mind as more people go back to work even though it is easy to be tempted to let our guard down.

“Really all it takes is one time for someone to have extended contact for the germ to spread,” says Bates-Thomas.

For local businesses across the Tri-State, making sure their employees are wearing masks isn’t the only obstacle they are facing. Limiting the number of customers is costing them money as well as supplying personal protective equipment.

“A lot of time our small businesses, particularly those where you have five or six or so proprietor, maybe they need some assistance and Daviess County Fiscal Court is happy to assist,” says Judge Al Mattingly, Daviess County Judge Executive.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court has been handing out surgical masks for a couple of weeks. Thursday alone 11,000 masks were handed out to Daviess County business owners preparing to open their doors.

“I think next week will probably be our largest distribution week because you know you have restaurants opening, you have beauty shops opening. My barber, I hope he opens and has me listed as the first call,” says Judge Mattingly.

To pick up a mask, you need to be a Daviess County resident with a business of 50 or fewer employees.

To book an appointment you can call 270-685-8496 or 270-685-6142.

