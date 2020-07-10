Mask Shortage in Kentucky as Mandate Takes Effect

With the new mask mandate in Kentucky in effect at 5 p.m., comes an increased need for masks from those living and working in the bluegrass state.

And businesses are already feel the urgency of stocking up, like the LandyLane Boutique in Henderson.

“We’re ordering — everyday,” said employee Jennifer Skaggs. “We got more coming in today — more coming in Monday. We are actually getting the gators — the ones that come around your neck and you just pull up. And we are starting to see some of our vendors run low on them.”

Although children under the age of five aren’t required to wear a mask — there’s been a strong increase in parents purchasing them for their kids.

“Children’s masks have been a big hit,” Skaggs said. “Boys one’s are incredibly popular.”

While other store owners, like Mary Lynn Overstreet with Victoria’s Boutique, also in Henderson, are ordering masks for the first time to entice customers.

“We’re trying to keep up with what the governor has said about that they would prefer us to wear a mask,” she said.

Several Kentuckians 44News spoke with are angry about the new mandate, saying they’ve already made phone calls to the governor’s office — while others think it should already have been in place.

“Considering how everything is now, we have the virus going on and I think people that are needing or having health issues — were protecting them,” said Henderson resident Penny Gower. “Plus, we’re protecting ourselves.”

And while the new mask mandate is set to be in effect for the next thirty days, those with breathing problems are exempt from following that order.

