Mask Mandate Movements Spark Pushback

The back-and-forth battle over masks isn’t just in the Bluegrass, but across the Tri-State.

In Evansville, city council members are proposing a measure to require them in public.

But before they’ve even met to discuss it, people in the River City are lining up online to voice their opposition: signing a petition, asking for the council’s reconsideration.

“With the numbers we’re seeing here in Evansville and Vanderburgh County, we thought it was important to bring this forward to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

Third Ward Councilor Zachary Heronemus, sharing his feelings on why he’s a sponsor of an ordinance up for discussion mandating the use of masks.

But not everyone across the city agrees with the approach.

Like David Politano–who’s mounting his own effort and shared his thoughts:

“I started the petition so that way individuals would have a way to express their view to the city council, as to how they feel they should be able to exercise their accountability and their responsibility in the middle of a pandemic.

A petition which hundreds so far have signed in solidarity, asking the council to vote down the ordinance.

“My reaction is that the individual wants to be free. They want to be able to make personal choices for themselves. Like I said, the government has been telling them how to live their lives. And they’re kinda sick and tired of it. They just want to do what they know is responsible and accountable for themselves,” Politano continued.

Right now in the Tri-State, Illinois has had a legal tug of war with their mandate.

A judge voided Governor Pritzker’s mask rules, calling them an overstep of authority in emergency powers.

The governor’s office pushed back, intending to appeal.

In the meantime, its still in effect. You are still required to mask up in Illinois — until a vaccine is widely available.

And in Kentucky–just hours before Governor Beshear could announce his new mandate, a judge ruled against the statewide enforcement of the governor’s executive orders with respect to all of Kentucky’s agritourism venues.

Beshear beat back on that ruling.

“I’m going to continue to do what it takes. He put in that order today. We’re doing the mask mandate today. We’ll beat him in court. And just because the circuit judge there thinks he’s an epidemiologist, and we don’t need any types of restrictions, I know that’s not the case,” the governor said.

People in Evansville–both for and against the mandate–will have their chance to share their thoughts in person for the first reading.

That’ll be at the Civic Center, July 13.

