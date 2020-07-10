Mask Mandate Enforcement

Now that the executive order in Kentucky mandating masks has been signed, how will the Bluegrass State ensure people follow it?

The governor has already outlined the potential future if people don’t abide:

“The consequences of not wearing a mask will be in the order. Certainly for individuals it’s going to start with a warning. Ultimately we believe if there is chronic refusal, it could lead to a fine,” Governor Andy Beshear explained.

But, keeping compliance still remains a bit vague.

It’s prompted some confusion among people over what’s required, and who’s responsible.

And the order doesn’t have a whole lot of teeth. There’s no provision for officers to enforce it.

Instead, it relies mainly on medical experts and businesses to see it through.

“It’ll be enforced by local health departments and others. And it’s going to be as simple that if someone won’t wear a mask in your place of business, then they cannot be served,” Beshear added.

Police across the Bluegrass shared they’re referring any calls they get to those local health departments.

That matches what law enforcement officers across the country are sharing with their communities: that they don’t have the resources to be the mask police.

“We’re asking for self compliance from our citizens,” explained Sheriff Jason Bridges in Nacogdoches County, Texas said.

Even Kentucky’s governor shared that his focus is mainly on encouraging people to step up:

“It’s not going to work unless people are willing to do it. There’s not enough people out there to enforce everywhere.”

How the order stands–and its impact–won’t be clear until the coming days.

