Martinsville Soldier Dies at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center

An Indiana National Guard soldier with the 384th Military Police Company was found unresponsive at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on Saturday. He was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, Indiana served as an assistant squad leader with the Military Police Company.

“CPL Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization,” said Cpt. Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company. “His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time.”

The cause of his death is under investigation and no further details are available at this time

