Mark’s Fireworks Offers Free Firework Safety Session

Starting Saturday, June 1st at 7 p.m. Mark’s Fireworks will offer a free firework safety session at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

Fireworks Safety sessions will teach layout techniques and ideas for a beautiful and safe backyard show. Mark’s Fireworks will have raffle drawings throughout the night for a chance to win great prizes during the fireworks demo.

Also, this year the Vanderburgh 4-H is having a Summer Pop-Shop Social earlier in the evening, featuring The Food Truck Association, Mission BBQ, and more! Plus, you won’t want to miss the huge fireworks finale, so mark your calendars for the first Saturday in June!

Click here for more information.

Comments

comments