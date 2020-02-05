Market Street Living Set to Close in Evansville

An assisted living facility in downtown Evansville is closing. An employee with Market Street Living told 44News the facility is expected to close in several weeks.

Located in the 300 block of Market Street, Market Street Living is an assisted living, apartment and condo building. The facility was built by the Kunkle Group.

This is a developing story, 44News reporter Tyler Druin will have more tonight at 5 and 6 with exclusive sound with the employee.

